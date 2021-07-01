Accounting Software Market 2019: Industry Analysis, Advance Prospects, Worldwide Demand By Top Companies- SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, The Sage Group, Intuit, Microsoft Corporation, ADP, Infor, FinancialForce, Paychex, Deltek

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global accounting software market based on deployment model, type, organization size and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall accounting software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Accounting software is a computer software that helps bookkeepers and accountants to manage accounts and execute accounting operations of an organization in a productive and efficient manner. This software records and processes accounting transactions within certain functional modules such as account payable, account receivable, general ledger, payroll, and trial balance.

Some of the key players influencing the market are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, The Sage Group Plc, Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corporation, ADP, LLC, Infor, FinancialForce, Paychex Inc. and Deltek, Inc. among others.

Integration of business accounting software with big data and introduction of optical character recognition are the major drivers which help in surging the growth of accounting software market whereas its cost and implementation of the package act as a restraining factor for this market. Business accounting mobile applications will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global accounting software market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the accounting software market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global accounting software market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the accounting software market?

Report Coverage:

