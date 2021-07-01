Advanced Packaging Market Know in Detail about the Analysis, Forecasts, and Overview and Market Development

Encapsulation of an Integrated Circuit (IC) in a supporting case to prevent it from corrosion and any physical damage implies semiconductor packaging which is essentially the last step in the electronics manufacturing process. Different ICs manufactured have different packaging requirements, and the factors that govern such requirement include power dissipation, size, field-operating conditions, and cost. Advanced packaging having higher abilities than the conventional packages is one of the key trends anticipated to be witnessed in the near future in the advanced packaging market.

Rising demands for smart as well as power-efficient devices by the consumers and exponential adoptions of IoT by various industry verticals are expected to be one of the driving factors for the players in the advanced packaging market. High initial costs of advanced packaging with higher maintenance costs of these systems is one factor that would hinder the future growth of the advanced packaging market. The rise in the usage of advanced packaging by the automotive industry is create further large opportunities for the players operating in the advanced packaging market.

The key players influencing the market are:

Amkor Technology Inc.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation,

STATS ChipPAC Ltd

SÜSS MicroTec SE

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company

United Microelectronics Corporation

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Advanced Packaging

Compare major Advanced Packaging providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Advanced Packaging providers

Profiles of major Advanced Packaging providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Advanced Packaging -intensive vertical sectors

Advanced Packaging Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Advanced Packaging Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

