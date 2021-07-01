AI in IoT Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Top Key Players: IBM, Microsoft, Google, PTC AWS, Oracle, GE, Salesforce, SAP, Hitachi, Uptake, SAS, Autoplant Systems
Global AI in IoT Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024
AI applications for IoT enable companies to avoid unplanned downtime, increase operating efficiency, spawn new products and services, and enhance risk management.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of AI in IoT market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Microsoft, Google, PTC AWS, Oracle, GE, Salesforce, SAP, Hitachi, Uptake, SAS, Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Kairos, Softweb Solutions, Arundo, C3 IoT, Anagog, Thingstel, Imagimob
This study considers the AI in IoT value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Platforms
Software Solutions
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Mobility
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Government and Defense
Retail
Others
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global AI in IoT market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of AI in IoT market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global AI in IoT players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the AI in IoT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of AI in IoT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global AI in IoT Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global AI in IoT by Players
4 AI in IoT by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global AI in IoT Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 AI in IoT Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM AI in IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Microsoft
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 AI in IoT Product Offered
11.2.3 Microsoft AI in IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Microsoft News
11.3 Google
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 AI in IoT Product Offered
11.3.3 Google AI in IoT Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Google News
11.4 PTC
