Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market Business Development Strategies 2019 by Major Key Players – Alphabet (Google) , Apple , Amazon , IBM Corporation , CognitiveScale

Artificial intelligence as a service market size (AIaaS Market size) is expected to reach $77,047.7 million in 2025, from $2,397.2 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 56.7% from 2018 to 2025. Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) is a third-party provision of artificial intelligence (AI) outsourcing. It enables people and organizations to explore different avenues for different purposes without high investment for initial installation and involves low risk. Most smart vendors, whether software firms, consultants, or professional service firms, offer or partner with firms that can offer a full suite of services to help support a large-scale AI solution. This is due to the fact that AI market service companies are aware about the fact that it is no longer sufficient to simply offer AI software or AI tool sets to their clients. Companies such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and other leading players have actively implemented AI services as an important part of their technologies.

Increased penetration of cloud-based solutions and growth associated with the artificial intelligence and cognitive computing market are the major factors that boost the growth of the AIaaS market. In addition, growth in IT expenditure in emerging nations and technological advancement for workflow optimization fuel the demand for advanced analytical systems driving the artificial intelligence as a service market. However, limited availability of trained professionals is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, increase in application areas and growth of IoT are the factors expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the artificial intelligence as a service market.

Major Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) Market are:

Alphabet (Google) , Apple , Amazon , IBM Corporation , CognitiveScale, Microsoft Corporation , Intel, SAP SE , Salesforce, Inc. , Fair Isaac Corporation

The global AIaaS market is segmented by technology, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on technology, the market is classified into machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and others. In 2017, the machine learning segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain this trend in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for the artificial intelligence industry solutions. Based on organization size, the market is categorized into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, retail, telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector, energy & utilities, and others (agriculture, law, media & advertising, educational institutions). The IT & telecom segment is anticipated to dominate the global artificial intelligence as a service market throughout the forecast period. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2017, North America contributed the highest share in the artificial intelligence as a service market and is anticipated to secure the leading position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of key market players and huge investment.

BY TECHNOLOGY:

Machine Learning (ML)

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Artificial Intelligence as a Service (AIaaS) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

