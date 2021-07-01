Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2018-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Bosch , Cisco Systems, General Electric Company , IBM Corporation

Artificial intelligence has been one of the fastest-growing technologies in the recent years. AI is associated with human intelligence with alike characteristics such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness massive underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such a technology. AI is positioned at the core of the next gen software technologies in the market. The global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market size was $513.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $15,273.7 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 55.2%.

Factors such as mass production, operational proficiency, and enhanced productivity achieved by implementing artificial intelligence in manufacturing industry and its processes are estimated to propel the demand for artificial intelligence in manufacturing, globally. Moreover, the improvement of more powerful and reasonable cloud computing infrastructures is devising a robust effect on the growth potential of AI, which is further expected to drive the market growth. However, shortage of skilled and trained workforce is one of the major challenges faced by the players operating in the industry. On the contrary, rise in technological innovations and development of smarter robots by companies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.

Major Key Players of the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market are:

Bosch , Cisco Systems, General Electric Company , IBM Corporation , Intel Corporation , Microsoft Corporation , Mitsubishi Electric Corporation , NVIDIA Corporation , Oracle Corporation , Siemens AG

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context Awareness

Natural Language Processing

By Application:

Material Movement

Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection

Production Planning

Field Service

Quality Control & Reclamation

By Industry:

Semiconductor & Electronics

Energy & Power

Pharmaceuticals

Automobile

Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

