ATM Market Study Offering Deep Insight Related to Growth Trends 2025: CMS Infosystems, Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Financial Solutions, Triton, GRG Banking Equipment, Nautilus Hyosung America, INETCO Systems

Integration of wireless communicating devices (smart phones) with ATM machines has reduced ATM frauds arising due to card skimming. This factor has significantly fostered the adoption of smart ATMs, which has consequently fuelled the growth of the world ATM market. According to the Federal Reserve System, the ATM market in developed countries, such as the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and France has attained maturity, while the Reserve Bank of India forecasts a rapid growth of the ATM markets in the emerging countries.

Developing automation, increased needs for security in banking and financial services emerge as the various driving factors for deployments of ATM, whereas reasons such as random cyber-attacks and theft based threats to an ATM infrastructure act as deterrents to growth of this market. The growing importance of diverse managed services for banking services and increasing popularity of ATMs in rural areas will bring new opportunities in the for ATM players in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are CMS Infosystems, Diebold Nixdorf, NCR Financial Solutions, Triton, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Nautilus Hyosung America, Inc., INETCO Systems Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., Euronet Worldwide, Inc. and TIDEL.

The “Global ATM Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the ATM industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global ATM market with detailed market segmentation by type, solution and geography. The global ATM market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ATM market based on type and solution. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall ATM market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

