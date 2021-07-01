Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Projected to Register 41.2% CAGR to 2025 | Innovega, Augmented Pixels, Vuzix, Daqri, Blippar, Oculus VR, EON Reality, Microsoft, Google

AR and VR market has been divided into segments such as technology i.e., AR and VR technologies, components and end-user industries. The components segment is further divided into sensors and other semiconductor components. End-user industry includes Industrial, education, medical, aerospace & defense, entertainment and retail among others. The entertainment industry finds the largest application in the AR and VR market and consequently is expected to grow at a CAGR of 43.9% during the forecast period. AR and VR market is further bifurcated into geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America (SAM) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global AR and VR market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period and accounts for US$ 130.01 Bn in the year 2025.

Leading players of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market:

Innovega, Augmented Pixels, Vuzix Corporation, Daqri,Total Immersion, Blippar, Oculus VR, EON Reality, Microsoft, and Google.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market along with detailed segmentation of the market by applications, end-users, and five major geographical regions. Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market is expected to witness aggressive growth during the forecast period due to increasing complexities of IT Management solutions and rising demands for reductions in costs of IT to the company.

AR and VR market revenue has been analyzed by the above mentioned segments in all the listed regions and then the market data is validated through primary interviews. Insights from key opinion leaders are gathered by reaching out to the industry experts in key companies all the regions mentioned above. The key drivers for this market include Big Data visualization to drive AR and VR market, and retail applications are expected to upsurge the demand for AR and VR. AR and VR applications are widespread across different verticals, such as education, entertainment, training, medical, sports and others. The advancing applications of AR are expected to impact the way customers shop in near future, AR solutions will mainly impact the shopping attitudes of the customers and is expected to offer an exciting experience to the customers.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size

2.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Sales by Product

4.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Revenue by Product

4.3 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Breakdown Data by End User

