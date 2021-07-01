Automated Trading Systems Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2024 | AlgoTerminal, Cloud9Trader, Quantopian, Trading Technologies International, QuantConnect, AlgoTrader, InfoReach., Tethys Technology

Global Automated Trading Systems Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Automated trading systems also referred to as mechanical trading systems, algorithmic trading, automated trading or system trading allow traders to establish specific rules for both trade entries and exits that, once programmed, can be automatically executed via a computer.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Automated Trading Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: AlgoTerminal, Cloud9Trader, Quantopian, Trading Technologies International, QuantConnect, AlgoTrader, InfoReach., Tethys Technology

This study considers the Automated Trading Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Personal Investors

Credit Unions

Insurance Firms

Investment Funds

Investment Banks

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automated Trading Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automated Trading Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Trading Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Trading Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Automated Trading Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Automated Trading Systems by Players

4 Automated Trading Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Automated Trading Systems Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 AlgoTerminal

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.1.3 AlgoTerminal Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 AlgoTerminal News

11.2 Cloud9Trader

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.2.3 Cloud9Trader Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cloud9Trader News

11.3 Quantopian

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Automated Trading Systems Product Offered

11.3.3 Quantopian Automated Trading Systems Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Quantopian News

11.4 Trading Technologies International

