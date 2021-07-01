Automotive Bearings Market Share, Size, Industry Growth and Forecast 2027: AB SKF, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., NTN Corporation

Bearings are the components used between two parts which allow linear or rotational movement, thereby reducing friction and enhancing performance to save energy. The bearings are categorized broadly by the motions allowed, type of operation, or to the directions of loads (forces) applied to the parts. There are various types of bearings such as, roller and ball bearings, linear bearings, and also, mounted versions that may use either plain bearings or rolling element bearings. These different types of bearing are designed for handling radial & thrust loads and are generally found in applications where the load is comparatively small.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends and restrictions of the segments and sub-segments are mentioned in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Bearings market.

Companies Mentioned:-

– AB SKF

– ILJIN Bearing Co., Ltd.

– JTEKT Corporation

– MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.

– Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

– NSK Ltd.

– NTN Corporation

– Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

– SNL Bearings Limited

– Timken Company

The global automotive bearings market is segmented on the basis of type, material type, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as ball bearings and roller bearings. Further, based on material type, the automotive bearings market is divided into metal-polymer, engineered plastics, fiber reinforced composite, and metal and bimetal. Furthermore, on basis of vehicle type, automotive bearings market is segmented as passenger cars, LCV, and HCV.

