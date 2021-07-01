Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Growth Overview of Influencing Key Players Like Aethon Inc., Dispatch, Eliport, Kiwi Campus, Marble Robot, Nuro, Robby Technologies, Savioke, Starship Technologies

Autonomous delivery robots are designed and programmed to deliver the couriers, shipments, food and other things from one destination to another destination. These robots deliver things by utilizing onboard connectivity, GPS and other guiding technology such as lidar technology. The robots are mainly equipped with cameras, motors, GPS, & sensors that support in driving and guiding the robots. These autonomous robots are gaining significant importance owing to the rising demand for the courier, food chain and other business which requires a delivery system.

The key factors that are contributing to the growth of the autonomous delivery robots market are the reduction in delivery costs in last-mile deliveries, increase in venture funding and need for better efficiency in supply chain operations. Moreover, the worldwide growth of E-commerce market is anticipated to boost the autonomous delivery robots market growth.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Aethon Inc., Dispatch Inc. (Amazon), Eliport, Kiwi Campus, Marble Robot Inc., Nuro, Robby Technologies Inc., Savioke, Inc., Starship Technologies,TeleRetail

The “Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the autonomous delivery robots industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of autonomous delivery robots market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global autonomous delivery robots market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading autonomous delivery robots market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global autonomous delivery robots market is segmented on the basis of type and end-users. Based on type, the market is segmented as semi-autonomous robots and fully autonomous robots. Further, based on end-users, the autonomous delivery robots market is divided into retail, healthcare, restaurants and hotels, food and beverages, hospitality, logistics and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global autonomous delivery robots market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The autonomous delivery robots market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

