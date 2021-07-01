Bio-Emulsion Polymers Market CAGR Status, Sales Volume, Size, Share, Business Opportunity, Forecast to 2023

Bio- Emulsion Polymers Market- Overview

Bio-emulsion polymers are used in a wide variety of applications, due to their capability of offering superior performance, enhanced efficiency, and reliable nature to the final product. Thus, they are used in various applications such as paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others. The global bio-emulsion polymers market is spanned across five regions of the world namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America holds a major share of the global market and is projected to continue leading, owing to the increasing consumption of bio-emulsion polymers in paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others.

It is estimated that the paints & coatings segment is set to observe the highest CAGR in the market due to growing consumption of ecofriendly products in the sector. Moreover, increasing demand for lower density materials in paper, textiles, adhesives, and others is likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. These factors have led the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to be the major players of this region.

A significant development is observed in Europe due to adoption of stringent norms and policies set by the regulatory bodies such as the EPA (Environmental Agency) and the REACH (Regulation for Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals). The growing demand for eco-friendly products have propelled the market to witness a better growth. Thus, countries such as Germany, the U.K, and Italy are the major contributors to this market.

A moderate development is predicted in the Latin American region such as in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina due to absence of modern equipment and structure. Moreover, a rapid development is estimated in the Middle East & African region such as Qatar, the U.A.E, and others due to increasing demand for bio-emulsion polymers in end-use industries such as paints & coatings, textiles, and others.

Segmentation

The global bio-based emulsion polymers market is segmented into the material composition, and application. Based on the material composition, the market is segregated into acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyacrylic acid, polyamide, polymethyl methacrylate, polybutylene, and polybutylene terephthalate segments. Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into paints & coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper, and others.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the well-known players operating in the global bio-based emulsion polymers market are BASF SE (Germany), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Clariant (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc (U.S.), DIC CORPORATION (Japan), Arkema S.A.(France), Nuplex Industries Ltd (Australia), Trinseo (U.S.), OMNOVA Solutions Inc (U.S.) and The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.) among others.

