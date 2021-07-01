Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Technological Advancement, Worldwide Industry Growth and Top Manufactures: Sony, Binded, Custos Media Technologies, Scenarex, Publica, Mediachain, Pixsy, Gilgamesh, RecordsKeeper

Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Blockchain, also known as distributed ledger technology, acts as the backbone for the exchange of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). However, the technology has been proposed for wider applications, such as smart contracts, legal asset trades, and as a means to streamline Know Your Customer (KYC) processes between US banks.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Sony, Binded,Inc, Custos Media Technologies, Scenarex, Publica, Mediachain, Pixsy, Gilgamesh, RecordsKeeper

This study considers the Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Rights Management

Royalty Processing

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

B2B

B2C

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) by Players

4 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sony

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Offered

11.1.3 Sony Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sony News

11.2 Binded,Inc

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Offered

11.2.3 Binded,Inc Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Binded,Inc News

11.3 Custos Media Technologies

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Product Offered

11.3.3 Custos Media Technologies Blockchain in Digital Rights Management (DRM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Custos Media Technologies News

11.4 Scenarex

