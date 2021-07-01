Brass Faucets Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The latest trending report Global Brass Faucets Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Faucet is a regulator for controlling the flow of a liquid from a reservoir. Brass faucets are made from brass, a mix of copper, zinc and a minute amount of lead.

The Major regions to produce brass faucets are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (W/O China) and China, which accounting for about 90 % of production in total. China is the largest production region (production share 38.51%).

The largest consumption region is China, accounting for 28.72% market share in 2015 by consumption volume. China is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.

In 2017, the global Brass Faucets market size was 10500 million US$ and is forecast to 15200 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Brass Faucets market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The key manufacturers in the Brass Faucets include

Moen

MASCO

LIXIL

Kohler

Grohe

Paini

Pfister

Hansgrohe

Roca

Zucchetti

Kraus

HANSA BATH

Globe Union

LOTA

JOMOO

HHSN

ChaoYang

JOYOU

HGGLL

JOXOD

Huayi

SUNLOT

Market Size Split by Type

One-handle Brass Faucets

Two-handle Brass Faucets

Pillars Brass Faucets

Others

Market Size Split by Application

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Other Applications

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

……….

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Brass Faucets market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Brass Faucets market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Brass Faucets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brass Faucets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Brass Faucets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

