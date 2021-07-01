Breast Implants Market Focus on Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Technological Advancement and Outlook to 2027 with Leading Companies – Silimed, Group Sebbib SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe, HANSBIOMED

According to a new market research study titled ‘Breast Implants Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Applications, and Surface Type, the global breast implants market is estimated to reach US$ 2,338.6 Million by 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global breast implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The market for breast implants is also driven by new product launches and FDA approvals. Most of the market players are engaged in the manufacturing various types of breast implants offering maximum advantages and high quality. For instance, in January, 2018, Sientra, Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the site-change PMA supplement for its contract manufacturer “Vesta” to manufacture Sientra’s silicone gel breast implants. Moreover, In January, 2017, Allergan plc received approval from the FDA to market NATRELLE INSPIRA SoftTouch breast implants in the US. Additionally, in October 2017, Mentor Worldwide LLC announced the availability of MemoryGel Xtra breast implants in the US.

North America was the leading geographic market and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Rising prevalence of the breast implants surgery is expected to fuel breast implants market in this region.

The Prominent key players operating in the field of Breast Implants worldwide include, Allergan plc. Mentor Worldwide LLC (J&J), GC Aesthetics, Sientra, Inc., POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Ideal Implant Incorporated, Silimed, Group Sebbib SAS, Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd, and HANSBIOMED CO. LTD. among others.

Rising prevalence of breast cancer has led to an increase in the demand for breast implants. Breast cancer is prevalent across the globe with increase in number of women being diagnosed with breast cancer. The disease is common in developed as well as developing countries across the globe. As per the Breastcancer.org, in 2018, in the U.S., nearly 266,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer. Deaths rates due to breast cancer among the women in the US are high than other types of cancer. In 2018, nearly 40,920 women in the U.S. are expected to die due to breast cancer. The number of new cases for breast cancer in men are lesser as compared to women. Beastcancer.org stated that in 2018, about 2,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in men.

The global breast implants market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The advancement cosmetic procedures is constantly increasing in recent days due to the advantages of the breast implants such as light weighted, smooth & textured shells and lower risk of complications. Among the applications, the demand for breast implants is significantly high in cosmetic procedures followed by reconstructive surgery. Furthermore, advancements in surgical technologies and declining cost of procedures is expected to be a drive the growth of the breast implants market.

Strategic Insights

Acquisition and agreement was observed as the most adopted strategy in global breast implants industry. Few of the recent acquisition and agreement are listed below:

2016: Sientra acquired Specialty Surgical Products, Inc. (SSP), with this acquisition the company will enhance it product portfolio of Dermaspan and AlloX2 lines of breast tissue expanders products.

2016: Sientra signed service agreement with Vesta, a Lubrizol LifeSciences company. Under this agreement Vesta is inaugurating manufacturing unit for Sientra and serve a long-term supply agreement for its PMA-approved breast implants.

2017: Allergan acquired LifeCell Corporation which is a regenerative medicine company. The acquisition will combine regenerative medicines business, LifeCell’s novel with the Allergan’s products such as breast implants and tissue expanders and medical aesthetics.

2017: Allergan acquired Keller Medical, Inc. is a medical device company which develops Keller Funnel. The Keller will combine Keller Funnel with Allergan’s breast implants business.

The report segments the global breast implants market as follows:

Global Breast Implants Market – By Product

Silicone

Saline

Global Breast Implants Market – By Application

Reconstructive Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Global Breast Implants Market – By Surface Type

Smooth

Textured

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer cases is driving the market for breast implants over the forecast period.

