Broadcast and Media Technology Market Future Prospects and Business Development By AVI Systems, Dell EMC, Evertz Microsystems, Grass Valley USA, Harmonic, IBM Corporation, Quantum Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz

With the advancements in communication systems, the broadcast businesses are aiming to deliver seamless communication to their customers worldwide. Owing to technological advancements, the solutions and services offered by the broadcast and media technology companies are noticing major transformations. Consumption of content through next-gen connected devices is witnessing a constant rise, resulting in offering more enhanced content experience.

Owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones and easy access to the internet, the consumption of media and video streaming has witnessed a huge rise. Also, the constant evolution of technology coupled with increasing penetration of smartphones has resulted in transforming consumer viewing habits. Such factors are bolstering the demand for broadcast and media technology market. Moreover, the emergence of the 5G network is expected to further accelerate the internet speed even in remote and crowded areas, which would promote on-demand media. Thus, resulting in propelling the broadcast and media technology market growth.

The global broadcast and media technology market is segmented into component, solution, deployment, and end-user. The market on the basis of component is bifurcated into software and services. The solution segment of broadcast and media technology market is classified into web content management, editorial & print workflow, revenue management, content storage solutions, media/digital asset management, ad & data management, user management, and others. The broadcast and media technology market by deployment is categorized into on-premise and cloud. By end-user, the broadcast and media technology market is segmented into broadcaster, distributors, OTT, IPTV, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global broadcast and media technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The broadcast and media technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Broadcast and Media Technology Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

