Cloud Automation Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2022 – Cisco System, Dell, IBM, EMC Corporation, HP
Worldwide Cloud Automation Market-Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022
The increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in enterprises landscape has been increasing the workloads. Balancing the workload and reducing the operational cost have become the key elements for the enterprises to achieve the greater revenue and meet the customer needs. The adoption of cloud automation in industry verticals will help to improve the operational activities, reduce the operational costs, improve business agility, and improve the productivity.
The increase in the adoption of cloud automation is increasing the demand for various cloud automation solutions such as automated cloud recovery, automated cloud migration and automated cloud dev/test. The “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022.
Sample Copy Available at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00011528296/sample
The segments include deployment models, services, solutions, verticals, and regions. The deployment models include private, public, and hybrid. In the cloud automation market, public cloud continues to witness a healthy growth. Private cloud is also expected to hold the second position followed by hybrid cloud in the cloud automation market.
Region segments cover North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Further, each region is analyzed by leading countries-North America: the US, Canada; Latin America: Brazil, Mexico and Others; Western Europe: the UK, Germany, Others; Central Eastern Europe: Poland, Turkey, Russia and Others; Asia Pacific: Singapore, India, China, and Others. Finally, MEA: GCC and Africa. The Americas region is expected to outperform for the cloud automation market.
The report helps in getting the complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the cloud automation market.
The key players covered in the report are Cisco System, Inc., Dell, IBM, EMC Corporation, HP, CA Technologies Inc., etc.
The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
Place Direct Purchase Order Here: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00011528296/buy/3500
Table of Content:
1 Industry Outlook 13
2 Report Outline 15
3 Market Snapshot 17
4 Market Outlook 18
5 Market Characteristics 20
6 Deployment Model: Market Size and Analysis 25
7 Services: Market Size and Analysis 30
8 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis 34
9 Verticals: Market Size and Analysis 38
10 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 48
11 Vendor Profiles 72
11.1 VMware Inc. 72
11.1.1 Overview 72
11.1.2 Business units 73
11.1.3 Geographic Revenue 75
11.1.4 Business Focus 75
11.1.5 SWOT analysis 76
11.1.6 Business strategies 77
11.2 Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) 77
11.2.1 Overview 77
11.2.2 Business units 78
11.2.3 Geographic Revenue 79
11.2.4 Business Focus 80
11.2.5 SWOT analysis 80
11.2.6 Business strategies 81
11.3 Amazon.com, Inc. 82
11.3.1 Overview 82
11.3.2 Business Units 82
11.3.3 Geographic Revenue 83
11.3.4 Business Focus 84
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis 84
11.3.6 Business Strategies 85
11.4 Google Inc. 86
11.4.1 Overview 86
11.4.2 Business Units 86
11.4.3 Geographic Revenue 87
11.4.4 Business Focus 88
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis 88
11.4.6 Business Strategies 89
11.5 HP Inc. 89
11.5.1 Overview 89
11.5.2 Business Units 90
11.5.3 Geographic Revenue 91
11.5.4 Business Focus 92
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis 93
11.5.6 Business Strategies 94
11.6 Microsoft Corporation 95
11.6.1 Overview 95
11.6.2 Business Units 95
11.6.3 Geographic Revenues 96
11.6.4 Business focus 97
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis 97
11.6.6 Business Strategies 98
11.7 Oracle Corporation 98
11.7.1 Overview 98
11.7.2 Business Units 99
11.7.3 Geographic Revenue 100
11.7.4 Business Focus 100
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis 101
11.7.6 Business Strategies 101
11.8 Citrix Systems, Inc. 102
11.8.1 Overview 102
11.8.2 Business Units 103
11.8.3 Geographic Revenue 104
11.8.4 Business Focus 104
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis 104
11.8.6 Business Strategies 105
11.9 Cisco System Inc. 105
11.9.1 Overview 105
11.9.2 Business Units 106
11.9.3 Geographic Revenue 107
11.9.4 Business Focus 108
11.9.5 SWOT Analysis 108
11.9.6 Business Strategies 109
Continue……….
For more information about this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/reports/Worldwide-Cloud-Automation-Market-by-Services-by-Solutions-by-Verticals-by-Regionsdrivers-Opportunities-Trends-and-Forecasts-2016-2022
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Organization: ReportsWeb
Phone: +1-646-491-9876