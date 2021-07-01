Cloud Automation Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2022 – Cisco System, Dell, IBM, EMC Corporation, HP

Worldwide Cloud Automation Market-Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022

The increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in enterprises landscape has been increasing the workloads. Balancing the workload and reducing the operational cost have become the key elements for the enterprises to achieve the greater revenue and meet the customer needs. The adoption of cloud automation in industry verticals will help to improve the operational activities, reduce the operational costs, improve business agility, and improve the productivity.

The increase in the adoption of cloud automation is increasing the demand for various cloud automation solutions such as automated cloud recovery, automated cloud migration and automated cloud dev/test. The “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

The segments include deployment models, services, solutions, verticals, and regions. The deployment models include private, public, and hybrid. In the cloud automation market, public cloud continues to witness a healthy growth. Private cloud is also expected to hold the second position followed by hybrid cloud in the cloud automation market.

Region segments cover North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Further, each region is analyzed by leading countries-North America: the US, Canada; Latin America: Brazil, Mexico and Others; Western Europe: the UK, Germany, Others; Central Eastern Europe: Poland, Turkey, Russia and Others; Asia Pacific: Singapore, India, China, and Others. Finally, MEA: GCC and Africa. The Americas region is expected to outperform for the cloud automation market.

The report helps in getting the complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the cloud automation market.

The key players covered in the report are Cisco System, Inc., Dell, IBM, EMC Corporation, HP, CA Technologies Inc., etc.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

