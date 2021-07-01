Cochlear Implants Market In-depth Analysis to 2027 Studied in New Research with Leading Companies – Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon, GN Hearing A/S

Hearing loss is on the rise. Unless this trend is reversed, it will mean higher direct costs for health systems. The need will grow for ear and hearing care services and related technologies, such as hearing devices, cochlear implants, and others. If these needs are not met, this would be detrimental not only for individuals in terms of social isolation and increased poverty but also for societies as a whole, due to lower productivity. A number of governments around the world have recognized the importance of mitigating current trends by preventing hearing loss in the first instance.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Cochlear implants Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User. The Global Cochlear Implants Market is expected to reach US$ 4,124.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cochlear implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Several factors like growing global population, rising genetic diseases, and infections leading to hearing loss, increasing geriatric population and others are all together driving the increase in hearing loss worldwide. According to the report published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, 466 million people across the globe suffered from hearing loss and the number is expected to rise to 630 million by 2030 and 900 million by 2050. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in cochlear implants market are, Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Sonova, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Demant A/S, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon, and GN Hearing A/S. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market.

For instance, The Neuro 2 by Demant A/S was launched in the market in February 2018, it has been sweeping up prizes because of its ground-breaking design in the cochlear implant industry. Neuro 2 combines high quality engineering with a strong focus on sound quality and usability.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market, and it is expected to be the second largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The growth is contributed majorly by driving factors such as a significant rise in the prevalence of hearing disabilities across the countries, rise in the government support for the hearing care. In addition, the market players are also supporting hearing care in the countries through creating awareness and various initiatives.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and up gradation was observed as the most adopted strategy in global cochlear implants industry. For instance, in January 2019, Starkey Hearing Technologies is thrilled to introduce a product that can help give millions of people, their families, and caregivers peace of mind. Fall Alert, a revolutionary feature of Livio AI, can detect falls and send alert messages to selected contacts. Starkey Hearing Technologies incorporated significant new inventions to avoid false-positives and flag only true falls. Thus, such product up gradations is likely to boost up the growth of its own and is likely to contribute to the market growth in the coming future.

The cochlear implants market by type of fitting is segmented into unilateral cochlear implantation, bilateral cochlear implantation. In 2018, the Unilateral Implantation segment held a largest market share of 55.7% of the cochlear implants market, by type of fitting. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as unilateral cochlear implantation restores hearing and promotes auditory development. Moreover, the bilateral cochlear implantation segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand for the bilateral cochlear implantation.

Key factors driving the market are, growing geriatric population, increase in number of patients suffering from hearing loss, and increasing R&D expenditures in medical device companies. However, the restraining factors for the market are high cost of cochlear implants and side effects associated with the cochlear surgery.

The report segments the global cochlear implants Market as follows:

Global Cochlear implants Market – By Type of Fitting

Unilateral Cochlear Implantation

Bilateral Cochlear Implantation

Global Cochlear implants Market – By End User

Adults

Pediatrics

Growing geriatric population is leading the growth of cochlear implants market over the forecast period.

