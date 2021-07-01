Connected Logistics Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Connected logistics offer numerous benefits to the logistics businesses, offering services for diverse industry verticals by providing improved operational efficiency, real-time access, and enhanced productivity with the integration of multiple connected platforms. Connected logistics service providers have introduced innovative solutions to enable ease of access and high level of interoperability to achieve high productivity and informed decision making through collective efforts. The key factors such as the need for operational efficiency, decreasing the cost of sensors, and roll out of IoT connecting devices are propelling the growth of connected logistics market. Moreover, the increasing innovations in mobile technology are expected to fuel the growth of connected logistics market in the coming years. However, the security issues, owing to rising cybercrime and network connectivity issues are some of the main challenges that are expected to hamper the connected logistics market growth.

Get sample PDF copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003030/

The key players influencing the market are:

AT&T Inc., Cisco System, Inc., Eurotech, Freightgate Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, MARK III SYSTEMS, Robert Bosch Manufacturing Solutions GmbH, SAP SE, and Viapost.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Connected Logistics

Compare major Connected Logistics providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Connected Logistics providers

Profiles of major Connected Logistics providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Connected Logistics -intensive vertical sectors

Connected Logistics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Connected Logistics Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Connected Logistics market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Connected Logistics market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Connected Logistics market is provided.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003030/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]