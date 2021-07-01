Coronary Stents Market Estimated to Account for US$ 13,879.0 Mn By 2025 and Key Players – Microport Scientific, Translumina, Abbott, Terumo, Medtronic, Stentys

The coronary stents market is estimated to account for US$ 13,879.0 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 7,619.4 Mn in 2017. This growth of coronary stents market can be attributed to rising prevalence of the coronary artery diseases, technological advancement, and rising geriatric population. However, the growth of coronary stents market is restrained, due to the stringent regulations & approval of the stents. At the each stage of the clinical trial safety and accuracy of the stents are checked. These factors are likely to hamper the market growth in near future.

List of Companies –

1. Microport Scientific Corporation,2. Translumina GmbH,3. Abbott Laboratories,4. Terumo Corporation,5. Medtronic,6. Biosensors International Groups, LTD,7. Stentys SA,8. Vascular Concepts,9. B. Braun Melsungen AG,10. Biotronik SE & CO. KG

Get Sample Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003785

However, other factors such as, declining costs of coronary stents, are expected to propel the market for the coronary stents in the coming years. For instance, in February 2018, in India, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) revised the price of bare metal stents (BES) to US$ 116.03 (INR 7, 660.0) from US$ 109.97 (INR 7, 260.0) and reduced the price of drug-eluting and biodegradable stents to US$ 422.47 INR 27,890.0 from US$ 448.37 INR 29,600.0. The association has also listed other products and their revised prices which are essential accessories used in the stenting procedure, including cardiac guide wires, balloon catheters & guiding wires, cardiac drug eluting balloons or cutting balloons, and cardiac guiding catheters.



The market for coronary stents has witnessed remarkable growth opportunities in Asia Pacific region. Factors such as increasing focus of industry players in India & Japan and rising number of funds & grants in China are likely to propel growth of the market.

Get for Discount at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00003785

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Coronary Stents Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Coronary Stents Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Coronary Stents Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Coronary Stents Market Overview

5.2 Global Coronary Stents Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Coronary Stents Market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003785

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.