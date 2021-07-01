The coronary stents market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for coronary stents is estimated to reach US$ 13,879.0 Mn by 2025. The market for coronary stents has been witnessing a healthy growth rate during the previous years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. The coronary stents market is subject to strict and mandated regulatory policies. The companies operating in the market follow stringent regulations of the manufacturing guidelines. In addition, these manufacturing companies are focusing to invest in R&D to develop advanced products for end users such as, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and the cardiac centers, among others.

The market for coronary stents is well established in North America region, especially in the U.S and Canada. Rising prevalence of various types of cardiac diseases and subsequent usage of coronary stents to treat these diseases is one of the major factors for the growth of coronary stents market in the country. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), in 2016, nearly 15.5 million persons aged above 20 years in the US have coronary heart diseases (CHD). The rising number of the coronary heart diseases need more number of coronary stents, hence, the coronary stents market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Coronary Stents Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, by Absorption Rate, by Material, and End-Users, the global coronary stents market was valued at US$ 7,619.4 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 13,879.0 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the coronary stents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Leading coronary stents Market Players:

Microport Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Biosensors International Group Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

Vascular Concepts Limited

Biotronik SE & Co. Kg

Stentys SA

Braun Melsungen AG

Translumina GmbH

Terumo Corporation.

The report segments the global coronary stents market as follows:

Global Coronary Stents Market – By Type

Biodegradable Stents

Bare Metal Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Global Coronary Stents Market – By Absorption Rate

Slow Absorption Rate

Fast Absorption Rate

Global Coronary Stents Market – By Material

Nitinol

Polymer

Nickel

Gold

Tantalum

Stainless Steel

Cobalt Alloy Metal

Global Coronary Stents Market – By End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Global Coronary Stents Market – By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

