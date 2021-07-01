Corporate Telephony Market 2019: Future Outlook Of Industry Size, Share, Trend, And Analysis- Avaya, ALE International, Atos SE, Cisco, Huawei Technologies, Matrix Comsec, Microsoft, Mitel Networks

Corporate Telephony refers to the electronic transmission of information between distant parties using various means such as landline phones, laptops, desktop, mobile phones and fax machines. This transmission can be in the form of voice, fax, etc. Various types of systems that are covered in this study include Private Branch Exchange system (PBX), Key System Unit (KSU) and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). The healthcare sector is expected to show robust growth on account of the rapid adoption of the latest technologies for corporate telephony. The need for unified communication across enterprises is gaining traction and is likely to support the market growth over the coming years.

The corporate telephony market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the development of the IP-PBX technology coupled with the increasing adoption among SMEs as well as large enterprises. Moreover, high demand from the government and healthcare sectors is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, data security and network infrastructure may hamper the growth of the corporate telephony market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market is expected to showcase significant opportunity with growing demand from the BFSI and transportation sector over the coming years.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Avaya Inc., ALE International, Atos SE, Cisco, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Matrix Comsec, Microsoft, Mitel Networks Corp., NEC Enterprise Solutions, SAMSUNG

The “Global Corporate Telephony Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of corporate telephony market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user and geography. The global corporate telephony market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading corporate telephony market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global corporate telephony market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as private branch exchange system (PBX), key system unit (KSU) and voice over internet protocol (VoIP). On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented as BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Hospitality and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global corporate telephony market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The corporate telephony market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

