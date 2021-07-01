Crystalline Solar Collectors Market To Experience Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

Crystalline Solar Collectors are of two types: Monocrystalline and Polycrystalline. Both these solar collector panels are made from crystalline silicon. Monocrystalline solar collectors are the oldest of the different types and they are the most developed. Polycrystalline ones are built with relatively newer technology and the process of manufacturing of the same is different. They are mostly used in industrial areas and households. They find applications in residential rooftops, power source for electronic devices, gadgets and vehicle batteries.

Market Dynamics

There is rise in energy demands always. Due to the rising demand, fossil fuels are being consumed recklessly which is posing a threat to the future. There are other alternatives like tapping of the solar energy. This has brought forward a rise in the demand for solar collectors. The solar energy is abundantly available and can be consumed to a great extent. These collectors could be designed in various ways that can cater to multiple industries and sectors.

Despite looking at all the benefits from solar collectors, there lie some areas of concern like high initial costs of instalment. The devices would be expensive and not everyone can make use of them. There also has to be an additional investment in batteries or storage devices to store the energy for usage at night time.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type of panels; Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline and Thin-film. The market is also segmented according to the application of the collectors; Residential, Commercial and Industrial. The usage of the collectors is higher in the commercial and industrial sectors. Recently, there has been an increase in the residential sector as well.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The segments based on regions or geography are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The demand in the North America region is on a high owing to the increased growth in the residential solar applications. The trend is going to shift towards the Asia-Pacific region in the near future. The production units are slowly moving to the Asian region due to the low cost of manufacturing involved.

Key Players

List of the major players in this market include Yingli Solar, Photonix Solar Pvt. Ltd., First Solar Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Canadian Solar Inc. and others.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

