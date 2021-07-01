Current and Future Scope of Contract Logistics Market in South Africa | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to Reach US$ 782.2 Mn | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2027

Contract Logistics Market to 2027 by Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing); Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes and Solutions, Distribution, Production Logistics, and Aftermarket Logistics); and End-user (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, High-Tech, Industrial, Pharma & Healthcare, and Retail) South Africa Analysis and Forecasts

The South Africa contract logistics market accounted for US$ 528.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 782.2 Mn by 2027. Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by increasing businesses in South Africa and their needs to optimize the supply chain costs. The retail sector is estimated to garner the highest market share in the South Africa contract logistics market by end-user whereas the automotive sector is anticipated to grow at a very high pace.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

1. Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited

2. Ceva Logistics AG

3. DB Schenker

4. Deutsche Post AG

5. DSV A/S

6. Imperial Logistics

7. Laser Group

8. Namlog

9. OneLogix Group

10. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

South Africa has the largest economy in Africa, whereas it is the 40th largest economy in the world. As per the World Bank estimation, South Africa is considered to be a newly industrialized economy and is a developing country with its economy lying in the middle to upper-middle income range. The country is identified to be a key economy in the context of international affairs that has maintained noteworthy regional influence over the last few years. Few factors have had a positive influence on the development of the logistics sector in the country. The key factors that impact the industry include well-developed legal, financial, and transportation sectors. The transportation infrastructure in the country is highly advanced and is therefore considered to be the best in the African continent. However, factors such as rigid labor policies, poverty, and income inequality have posed stern challenges to the smooth growth of the logistics sector in the country and thereby challenged the growth of South Africa contract logistics market.

The economy of South Africa is an open trade economy where imports and exports account for close to 30% each in the national GDP. The South African region is a prime exporter of minerals and other manufactured goods. Owing to the abundant natural resources present in the country, South Africa leads the mineral exports in the region and also globally. Gold, chromium, and platinum are the most prominent minerals that are present in abundance in South Africa. Mining and agriculture form the primary source of income for the country’s population. These two end-sectors are significant end-users in the South Africa contract logistics market.

The overall South Africa contract logistics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the South Africa contract logistics market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the South Africa contract logistics market based on all the segmentation pertaining to the country. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the South Africa contract logistics market. Some of the players present in the South Africa contract logistics market are Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited, Ceva Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV A/S, Imperial Logistics, Laser Group, Namlog, Onelogix Group, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions among others.

Table of Contents:

PART 1. INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 SCOPE OF STUDY 14

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 14

1.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

1.2.1 South Africa Contract Logistics Market By Type 17

1.2.2 South Africa Contract Logistics Market By Services 17

1.2.3 South Africa Contract Logistics Market By End-User 17

PART 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 18

PART 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 21

3.1 COVERAGE 23

3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH 23

3.3 PRIMARY RESEARCH 24

PART 4. CONTRACT LOGISTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE 25

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW 25

4.2 PEST ANALYSIS 26

4.3 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS 28

4.4 EXPERT OPINIONS 30

PART 5. KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 31

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 31

5.1.1 Swift growth of manufacturing industry and their focus laid on core competencies 31

5.1.2 Burgeoning needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations and technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities 32

5.1.3 Benefits in managing seasonal variations of products 32

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 33

5.2.1 Regional diversities and the complex nature of supply chain 33

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 33

5.3.1 The unprecedented growth rate of the e-commerce sector 33

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS 34

5.4.1 Enhanced focus on risk management in the supply chains and increasing collaborations 34

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 35

Continue…

