Dental Software Market Analysis, Size, Share Valuation, Industry Dynamics, Potential, and Growth Forecast to 2023

MRFR’s experts predicts that Global Dental Software Market is expected to reach USD 4185.5 Million by 2027. Dental Software Market Information, By Type (Practice Management Software, Patient Communication Software, Treatment Planning Software), Application (Clinical), By Development (On-Premise, Web-Based), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) – Forecast till 2027.

Dental Software Market Highlights

The Global Dental Software Market is expected to reach a significant valuation and is eyeing for a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period of 2016-2027, proclaims Market Research Future (MRFR) in a comprehensive research report. The global dental software market has been observing continuous growth due to continuous need to streamline dental procedures and manage workflows in hospitals. Deployment of dental software adds to the productivity and efficiency as it equips dentists with features such as appointment scheduling, reminder service, tooth charting, payment, and others. Need to improve quality, patient satisfaction and speed up diagnosis process also induces demand for dental software which spurs the growth of the market. Rise in global geriatric population and increase in oral healthcare expenditure adds to the growth of the global dental software market. Furthermore, government funding for improvement of oral healthcare facilities also propels the growth of the market. High rate of dental diseases and continuous pressure on dentist have been a plus for the market growth. However, the growth of the global dental software market might be restrained by late adoption, high cost of software and complexities in operating the software.

To Get Free Sample Copy visit https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/675

There are myriad opportunities and factors that is assisting in the growth of the global dental software market as per Market Research Future (MRFR) report. These include improving process quality, speeding up the treatment process offered by dental institutes and organizations, increased globalization, rising urbanization, constant need for streamlining dental procedures as well as managing workflows in hospitals, increased investment in oral healthcare and rise in geriatric population. On the contrary, factors that may restrict the dental software market growth includes the complexity of the software that is not accessible by all coupled with the high price of the software which cannot be afforded by all dental clinics and all dentists.

Competitive Analysis

The global dental software market is fragmented and highly competitive. The leading players in the market are entering into mergers and acquisitions to cement their position in the industry. They are planning to stretch their existence in the dental software market by trying their hands in various innovative technological solutions.

The noteworthy players operating in the global dental software market include Datacon Dental Systems, Carestream Health, Inc, Planmeca Oy, Abeldent Inc., Dentimax LLC., Medicloud, Sirona Dental Systems, Inc, Consult-Pro, Patterson Dental, Imageworks Corporation, Ace Dental Software, Gendex Dental System, Henry Schein, Inc, Open Dental Software Inc, and Dexis LLC.

Sept 2018- The renowned distributor of dental and medical supplies, Henry Schein has finally launched the much-awaited dental practice management software, Dentrix G7. This software will assimilate the Dentrix patient chart along with various types of images from third-party imaging vendors such as CAD/CAM images, 3D and 2D that will help in automating practice management and imaging related activities. This software will help in enhancing both financial and clinical workflows along with improving efficiencies for billing and diagnosis.

In September 2018, Henry Schein One, announced the release of Dentrix G7, a dental practice management software. Dentrix G7, is the upgraded version of the award-winning dental software and integrates with the industry’s leading digital imaging solutions.

In September 2018, Unified Office Inc., a leader in hybrid cloud-based virtual communications, announced the launch of Total Connect Now Dental Management SuiteSM.

Segments for Global Dental Software Market

Market Research Future report offers an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the dental software market on the basis of type, application, deployment and end-user.

Based on type, it is segmented into dental imaging software, patient education software, treatment planning software, patient communication software and practice management software. Of these, practice management software is projected to have a mammoth market share during the predicted years.

Based on application, the dental software market is segmented into administrative and clinical application. Of these, the clinical application will rule the market with more than 91.9% share.

Based on deployment, it is segmented into cloud-based/web-based model and on-premise model. Of these, the web-based is anticipated to have the largest share in the dental software market over the predicted years.

By end-user, the dental software market is segmented into academics and research institutes and hospitals and clinics. Of these, hospitals and clinics will grab the biggest market share.

Regional Analysis for Global Dental Software Market

Based on region, the dental software market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Of these, North America will garner a key share of about 48.35% in the dental software market. The factors that have propelled the growth of this market in this region include early adoption of latest technologies and advancement in medical technology. APAC is a key market that is anticipated to expand at an incredible 8.8% CAGR during the predicted years. Europe too has a strong share and is anticipated to have a positive growth over the predicted years.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/global-dental-software-market-675

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312