Detailed Analysis Report on Automotive Interiors Market 2018-2022 including key players and Leading Segments

The market of automotive interiors is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2016 â€ 2022), to attain market value of over $200 billion by 2022. Factors such as increasing preference of consumers towards attractive and comfortable interiors coupled with the rising disposable income have resulted in the overall increase in demand for vehicles equipped with superior quality interiors.

Cockpit module, flooring, door panel, automotive seat, interior lighting, acoustic, and sun visors among others are the key components of a vehicles interior. Among these, automotive seat is the largest revenue contributor, anticipated to account for over 40% of the total market revenue, throughout the forecast period. The rising demand of luxurious seating systems is fostering the market growth for automotive seats. Cockpit module, which encompasses audio systems, infotainment, instrument cluster, telematics and others, would be the second highest revenue-generator throughout the analysis period.

The key companies include Grupo Antolin, Faurecia S.A., Johnson Controls Inc., Calsonic Kansei Corp., Visteon Corporation, Lear Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc., Hyundai Mobis Company, Ltd, Magna International Inc. and International Automotive Components Group S.A. (IAC).

Get free sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012747

The market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type, component, and geography. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger car and commercial vehicle (light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle). Component wise, the market is segregated into Cockpit Module, Flooring, Door Panel, Automotive Seat, Interior Lighting and others (sun visors, headliner, overhead and acoustic system). Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the prominent market in the automotive interior market worldwide, followed by Europe and North America. The market in these regions has been further broken down into major countries within each region.

KEY BENEFITS:

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the automotive interior components market, including current trends, drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers and sellers, which is likely to help the market players to adopt effective strategies.

Value chain analysis provides a clear understanding of the roles of different stakeholders involved. Key market players are profiled to gain an understanding of the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations for 2016 to 2022, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012747

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Automotive Interiors Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Global Automotive Interiors Market, By Vehicle Type

Chapter 6: Company Profile

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com