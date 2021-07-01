Development of software with customer centric solutions is expected to bolster the revenue growth for algorithm trading market

The “Algorithmic Trading Market to 2025 – by Function (Order Management, and Risk Management & Compliance); and Application (Equities, Commodities, FOREX, Funds, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Algorithmic Trading market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Algorithmic Trading players in the market and their key developments.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003853

Algorithmic Trading Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by function, and Application, Algorithmic Trading market is expected to grow US$ 18,160.8 Mn by 2025 from US$ 8,790.7 Mn in 2016. Algorithmic Trading is also well known as black-box trading or automated trading. It is basically a process that makes use of computer languages for placing a trade in order by following a particular set of instructions that enables human traders to generate profits efficiently and effectively.

Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry include acquisition of certain assets of ATD (Automated Trading Desk) Financial Services, LLC by Citadel Securities LLC. The addition of ATD assets is expected to support the growth of algo trading industry. Along with this acquisition, the company also announced the purchase of KGC Holding’s Designated Market Maker business at the New York Stock Exchange. The company Lime Brokerage had also announced its partnership with CQG platform in November 2017. The partnership aimed at offering Lime’s suite of premium futures algorithms on CQG’s platform.

The global Algorithmic Trading market by geography is segmented into six regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle Automated Trading & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global Automated Trading market in 2016, followed by Europe. Geographically the market is presently dominated by developed regions like North America and Europe, however, the market is expected to be in favor of Asia Pacific, as the region is anticipated to witness tremendous development in electronic trading over the coming years. Japan, Australia, and China being some of the key countries contributing to the APAC market growth.

Any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00003853

The report profiles key players such AlgoTrader GmbH, Trading Technologies International, Inc., InfoReach, Inc., Tethys Technology, Inc., Lime Brokerage LLC, FlexTrade Systems, Inc., Tower Research Capital LLC, Virtu Financial, Hudson River Trading LLC and Citadel LLC, among others.

The report segments the global Algorithmic Trading market as follows:

Global Algorithmic Trading Market – By Function

Order Management

Risk Management & Compliance

Global Algorithmic Trading Market – By Deployment Model

Cloud Deployment

On-premise Deployment

Global Algorithmic Trading Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America (SA)

Brazil

Rest of SA

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00003853

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.