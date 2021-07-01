Digital Pathology Market New Research, Developments, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast to 2027 with Leading Companies – 3D HISTECH Ltd, Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology

The advancement is the field of the healthcare industry is driving to the players for more research and developments for the imaging devices and the required software for the digital pathology devices. The advanced systems helps labs and hospitals to add value to the testing services as this improves the performance to influence information technology.

The advanced health information technology can be deployed within pathology labs and pathology groups specifically to meet the change of patient expectations, along with this it supports the needs of physicians for optimal workflow. For instance, Aperio ePathAccess of the Leica Biosystems is software which enables sharing of the digital pathology images and case data with the experts outside the information technology network.

The key players operating in the field of digital pathology market worldwide include 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., XIFIN, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Inc. among others.

The global digital pathology market is expected to reach US$ 992.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 389.7 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2018-2025.

Strategic Insights

Product launch/update and agreements & collaborations were observed as the most adopted strategy in global digital pathology industry. Few of the product launches and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below;

2017: In February, Huron Digital Pathology launched major update to tissue scope whole slide imaging platform.

2017: In December, Visiopharm has entered an agreement with HAMAMATSU to sell their portfolio of slide scanners, co-branded as Oncotopix Scan, for clinical customers in Europe.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The initiations and support by the government in China, growing cancer cases, focus by industry players in Japan, and developing healthcare infrastructure in India are likely to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period. Thus, there is a vast potential for the digital pathology market to witness rapid growth in the coming years.

The global digital pathology market is an established market in the developed countries as well as in developing countries across the world. The use of digital pathology utilizes the image based surrounding that helps in the acquisition, management and interpretation of the pathology information created by the digital glass slide. The applications of life sciences involves high quantity of scanning glass slides, quantitative analysis of whole slide images, instant internet based consultations with expertise pathologists and protected archival of pathology data. Scanners by some of the market players provide the above mentioned features.

Moreover, scanners enables quick production of, reliable and high resolution images of cells. It helps pathologists, histologists and other medical professionals to scan slides and upload the images on the network for remote access and to collaborate it among the colleagues. The automated cellular imaging for fixing cell assays and for fluorescence, phase contrast and transmit light are provided by the scanners. The advancement in the technologies has added some more integrated software along with the scanners for future analysis, editing, managing and sharing the virtual slides. Thus, owing to these factors the market for digital pathology systems/ devices are likely to propel the growth for the market of digital pathology in the coming years.

Global Digital pathology Market – By Product

Storage Systems

Communication Systems

Software

Scanners

Global Digital pathology Market – By Application

Telepathology

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Training and Education

Global Digital pathology Market – By End User

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology Companies

Hospital Laboratories

