Digital Pathology Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% By 2025 – 3DHISTECH, Apollo, Hamamatsu, XIFIN, Visiopharm

The digital pathology market is estimated to account for US$ 992.1 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 389.7 Mn in 2017.

In the report, the digital pathology market is segmented by product, application and end user. The product segment is classified as storage systems, communication systems, software and scanners. The application segment is segmented as telepathology, disease diagnosis, drug discovery and training and education. The end user segment includes academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies and hospital laboratories and others. Geographically, the market for Digital pathology is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

The market for digital pathology consists of well-recognized organizations as well as emerging companies namely; 3DHISTECH Ltd., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp., Huron Digital Pathology, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., XIFIN, Inc., Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Visiopharm, Indica Labs, Inc.

The strategic approaches by major players for product approval, product launches, expansions and partnerships &collaborations in the market also are expected to accelerate the market growth. For instance, in December, 2017, B. Braun Melsungen AG founded a new subsidiary B. Braun Medical Zambia Limited. This expansion aimed to enhance presence of the B. Braun in Zambia region.

North America is expected to hold significant share in the global digital pathology market, owing to factors such as increasing focus of market players in the US and Canada, increasing number of conferences and meetings, rising prevalence of Cancer in Mexico. Furthermore, North American countries are experiencing sequential changes in the digital pathology market.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 Digital Pathology Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Digital Pathology Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Digital Pathology Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Digital Pathology Market Overview

5.2 Global Digital Pathology Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Digital Pathology Market

