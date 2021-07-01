Employee Engagement Platform Market Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Growth by Top Key Players: Bitrix, People Gauge, Quantum Workplace, Gensuite, Officevibe, Transcend, Tap My Back, VibeCatch, Qualtrics, KaiNexus, Key Survey, WorkTango

Global Employee Engagement Platform Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Employee engagement platform helps organizations solicit and track feedback from their employees, recognize employee achievements, and promote positive activity. Employee engagement tools are used to draw actionable insights from employee feedback. Organizations use employee engagement software to understand employee sentiment, promote company-wide recognition of employee success, and to promote positive activities that benefit the health or wellness of the organization or its employees.

Employee engagement platform is most commonly implemented in HR departments as either a supplemental tool or direct replacement for the traditional performance review process. Employee engagement tools solicit employee feedback through pulse surveys, which are succinct surveys sent to employees at regular intervals with a curated list of questions designed to accurately evaluate employee engagement and the employee experience.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Employee Engagement Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Bitrix, Inc, People Gauge, Quantum Workplace, Gensuite, Officevibe, Transcend, Tap My Back, VibeCatch, Qualtrics, KaiNexus, Key Survey, WorkTango, Sparble, Synergita, Pingboard, Vocoli, Zinta

This study considers the Employee Engagement Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Education and Government

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Employee Engagement Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Employee Engagement Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Employee Engagement Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Employee Engagement Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Employee Engagement Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Employee Engagement Platform Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Employee Engagement Platform by Players

4 Employee Engagement Platform by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Employee Engagement Platform Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Bitrix, Inc

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Employee Engagement Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 Bitrix, Inc Employee Engagement Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Bitrix, Inc News

11.2 People Gauge

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Employee Engagement Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 People Gauge Employee Engagement Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 People Gauge News

11.3 Quantum Workplace

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Employee Engagement Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 Quantum Workplace Employee Engagement Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Quantum Workplace News

11.4 Gensuite

