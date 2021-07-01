Energy management is the leading the application segment of the global Building Analytics Market by 2027 | Acorn Engineering Group Limited, Arup Group, AT Kearney, Buildingiq, Buildinglogix, Buildpulse, Coppertree Analytics, Crestron Electronics, Delta Electronics, Ecovox

The “Building Analytics Market to 2027- by Deployment Type (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), Component (Software and Service); Building Type (Manufacturing Facilities, Residential Building, Commercial Building, Public Places, and Government Buildings); and Application (Fault Detection & Monitoring Facilities, Security Management, Energy Management, Emergency Management, Parking Management, Operations Management, and Network Management)- Global Analysis and Forecast”. The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of building analytics market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant building analytics players in the market and their key developments. Get PDF SAMPLE COPY at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000492 Building analytics Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Bond Type. In terms of revenue, the global building analytics market accounted for US$ 6,181.4 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 19,655.7 million in 2027. There has been a noteworthy growth in deployment of numerous networked sensors in modern buildings for improving convenience, occupant comfort accessibility, as well as energy-efficient operations. This advancement in technologies holds the potential of substantial developments in fault diagnosis, and centralized operation and management. Energy efficiency capability of any building is completely dependent on the way it is operated. Thus, energy management is a crucial element for efficient operation. The analysis of operational data helps in providing a better understanding of the systems and to detect inefficiencies and faults. Building analysis helps facility managers to achieve energy efficiency by leveraging innovative visualizations and machine learning algorithms. The energy management analytics provides several benefits, which includes, lower energy costs due to reduced energy consumption, lower maintenance costs due to efficient use of mechanical equipment, identification of opportunities with constant support & guidance for facility managers, enhanced occupant comfort, and autonomous measurement and authentication of energy conservation measures. Several building operators find it difficult to understand optimal performance levels for a building’s system. The analysis of the data collected from different equipment of a building helps the facility managers to create policies for controlling consumption and waste. These policies to control offers significant saving and complete understanding of the different systems within a building. Any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00000492 The global building analytics market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market is currently dominated by Europe followed by North America however, the market in APAC is growing at the highest CAGR. Some of the major companies operating in the market include Acorn Engineering Group Limited, Arup Group, AT Kearney, Buildingiq, Buildinglogix, Buildpulse, Coppertree Analytics, Crestron Electronics, Delta Electronics, Ecovox, Energy Advantage, EnerNOC, Engie Insight, Environmental Systems Inc., General Electric, Gooee, Gridpoint, Honeywell, IBM Corporation, Iconics, Schneider Electric, Senseware, Siemens, SkyFoundry, Waibel Energy Systems, Xchanging PLC (CSC Computer Sciences International Operations Limited) among others. The report segments the Global Building Analytics Market as follows: Global Building Analytics Market – By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based

On-premise Global Building Analytics Market – By Component

Software

Service Global Building Analytics Market – By Building Type

Manufacturing Facilities

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Public Places

Government Building Global Building Analytics Market – By Application

Fault Detection & Monitoring Facilities

Energy Management

Security Management

Emergency Management

Parking Management

Operations Management

Network Management

Others Global Building Analytics Market – By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000492 Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876 About Premium Market Insights: Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.