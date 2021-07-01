Fruit Spreads Market 2019 Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Global Fruit Spreads Market – Overview

Fruit spreads are concentrated fruit juices that contain nearly 30-60% water content. The major ingredients used for preparation of fruit spreads are sugar and pectin. These spreads comes in different types such as marmalades, jellies, jams, preserves, conserves, and butter. The final product is differentiated on the basis of amount of water content present in it. Fruit spreads are available in different flavors depending upon the type of fruit selected. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Foods, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report “Global Fruit Spreads Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

The growing inclination towards nutritive and healthy food among the consumers is boosting the development of global fruit spreads market. Also, presence of preservatives in fruit spreads makes it more stable and can be used for a longer time period; this attracts the consumer towards fruit spreads. Moreover, high demand for fruit spreads in breakfast meals is supporting the market growth. Fruit spreads are prepared from the extracted fruit juices which is further processed and concentrated. The major ingredients used for preparation of fruit spreads are sugar and pectin. Mostly fruit spreads comes in form of marmalades, jellies, jams, preserves, conserves, and butter.

Moreover, growing demands and improved technology towards enhancing flavors of fruit spreads is likely to surge the growth of global fruit spreads market. Likewise, great demand for fruit spreads in breakfast meals is predicted to drive the growth of global fruit spreads market. However, the use of synthetic chemicals such as thickening and stabilizing agent in fruit spreads preparation may cause adverse health worries, which is probable to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players profiled in fruit spreads are-

Polaner Inc. (U.S.)

Cascadian Farm, Inc. (U.S.)

The J. M. Smucker Company (U.S.)

Rigoni di Asiago USA LLC (U.S.)

Really Good Stuff, Inc. (U.S.)

Walden Farms, Inc. (U.S.)

Santa Cruz Natural Incorporated (U.S.)

Crofters Food Ltd. (Canada)

Clearspring Ltd. (U.K)

Small Planet Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Global Fruit Spreads Market – Competitive Analysis

The spreads industry is developing at a very fast face. The industry is continuously involved in product innovations to meet up consumer demands. The key players are continuously putting their efforts to bring up new fruit based spreads for the consumers. The research & development still remains the major focus area for the industries to differentiate their products in the competitive market. Product promotions and active social media still remains the same mode of promotional strategy for the key players currently operational in the market.

Global Fruit Spreads Market – Segments

The global fruit spreads market has been divided into type, fruit, distribution channel, and region.

On the Basis of Type

Marmalades

Jellies

Jams

Preserves

Conserves

Butter

On the Basis of Fruit

Blackberry

Red tart cherry

Concord grape

Citrus fruits

Raspberry

Strawberry

Gourmet pear

On the Basis of Distribution Channel

Store-based

Non-store based

Global Fruit Spreads Market – Regional Analysis

The Global Fruit Spreads Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating among all the regions followed by North America. Germany and France have been accounted for a higher consumption of fruit spreads owing to high demand for convenience food products. Likewise, great demand for fruit spreads in breakfast meals is found to be a key driving factor in this region.

The U.S. accounts for a higher consumption of fruit spreads in the North American region. High demand for fruit based spreads, together with growing health cognizant population and inclination towards natural products has uplifted in the demand for fruit spreads market in this region.