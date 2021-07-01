GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market Grow Exponentially by 2027 – Lead by Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated and Transphorm

The GaN-on-silicon technology is anticipated to replace silicon on account of its higher breakdown strength, thermal conductivity and faster switching speed. The technology is likely to outperform conventional silicone-based power chips to become next-generation power semiconductors. Positive outlook from the consumer electronics industry is expected to strengthen the market landscape over the coming years.

The GaN-on-silicon technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as lower on-resistance, higher thermal conductivity, greater switching speed and higher breakdown strength. Moreover, increasing applicability in LEDs and radio frequency amplifiers is further likely to propel market growth. However, high material and fabrication cost may hamper the growth of the GaN-on-silicon technology market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advent of 5G is likely to showcase substantial growth opportunity for the key players operating in the GaN-on-silicon technology market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1.Infineon Technologies AG

2.NXP Semiconductors

3.OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

4.Panasonic Corporation

5.Plessey Semiconductors Limited

6.Qorvo, Inc

7.STMicroelectronics

8.Texas Instruments Incorporated

9.Transphorm Inc.

10.Wolfspeed (Cree Inc.)

The global GaN-on-silicon technology market is segmented on the basis of wafer size and industry vertical. Based on wafer size, the market is segmented as 50 mm, 100 mm, 150 mm and 200 mm. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecom and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global GaN-on-silicon technology market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The GaN-on-silicon technology market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting GaN-on-silicon technology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the GaN-on-silicon technology market in these regions.

