GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Top Leading Players Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, Panasonic

The GaN-on-silicon technology is anticipated to replace silicon on account of its higher breakdown strength, thermal conductivity and faster switching speed. The technology is likely to outperform conventional silicone-based power chips to become next-generation power semiconductors. Positive outlook from the consumer electronics industry is expected to strengthen the market landscape over the coming years.

The GaN-on-silicon technology market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as lower on-resistance, higher thermal conductivity, greater switching speed and higher breakdown strength. Moreover, increasing applicability in LEDs and radio frequency amplifiers is further likely to propel market growth. However, high material and fabrication cost may hamper the growth of the GaN-on-silicon technology market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the advent of 5G is likely to showcase substantial growth opportunity for the key players operating in the GaN-on-silicon technology market.

– Infineon Technologies AG

– NXP Semiconductors

– OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

– Panasonic Corporation

– Plessey Semiconductors Limited

– Qorvo, Inc

– STMicroelectronics

– Texas Instruments Incorporated

– Transphorm Inc.

– Wolfspeed (Cree Inc.)

GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner GaN-on-Silicon Technology Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

The global GaN-on-silicon technology market is segmented on the basis of wafer size and industry vertical. Based on wafer size, the market is segmented as 50 mm, 100 mm, 150 mm and 200 mm. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, IT & telecom and others.

The report is an in-depth analysis of the GaN-on-Silicon Technology Industry. It allows the market players, investors, and interested individuals to understand the market trends and growth opportunities in the space and devise strategies for business growth. It underlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the industry and discusses the market size and share, segmentation, and technology trends that prevail. Information about the key players operating in the market are also discussed.

