Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2021

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market by API Synthesis (Biotech API, Synthetic Chemical API, and HPAPI), by Type of Manufacturing (Contract Manufacturing and In-House API Manufacturing), by Type of API (Synthetic API and Biological API), by Drug type (Into Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs and OTC Drugs), for Cardiology, Oncology, Anti-Inflammatory, Gastrointestinal and Other Application – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast, 2019 – 2021

The report covers forecast and analysis for the active pharmaceutical ingredient market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with a forecast from 2016 to 2021 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the active pharmaceutical ingredient along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the active pharmaceutical ingredient market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the active pharmaceutical ingredient market, we have included a detailed segmentation of active pharmaceutical ingredient. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the active pharmaceutical ingredient market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type segments and application segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the active pharmaceutical ingredient market by segmenting the market based on API synthesis, biotech API, synthetic chemical API and HPAPI. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2015 to 2021. The active pharmaceutical ingredient markets manufacturing type segment includes contract manufacturing and in-house API manufacturing. The drug type segment includes branded drugs, generic drugs, and OTC drugs. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. This segmentation includes demand for active pharmaceutical ingredient based on individual applications in all the regions.

The key players active in this market are Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Novartis International AG, BASF SE, Pfizer, Inc., Aurobindo, Albemarle Corporation, and Boehringer Ingelheim among others.

The report segments the global active pharmaceutical ingredient market as

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: API Synthesis Segment Analysis

Biotech API

Synthetic Chemical API

HPAPI

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Type of Manufacturing Segment Analysis

Contract Manufacturing

In-House API Manufacturing

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Type of API Segment Analysis

Synthetic API

Biological API

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Drug Type Segment Analysis

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

OTC Drugs

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Therapeutic Application Segment Analysis

Cardiology

Oncology

Anti-Inflammatory

Gastrointestinal

Other

Healthcare has been a major concern for humans since the dawn of societal structures. History has showcased various methods developed to enable preventive and corrective measures for the maintenance and enhancement of the health of humans. In the past few decades, the global healthcare industry has witnessed proliferated growth. Some of the main reasons behind a snowballing healthcare sector include a mounting population across the globe, along with a rise in the number of diseases discovered.

Population has witnessed staggering growth worldwide, creating extensive demand for healthcare facilities. This has also resulted into an increasing prevalence of the geriatric population, which need a higher degree of attention and personalized healthcare services. In addition, discovery and spreading of new types of diseases has propelled such need for better and advanced healthcare solutions. Technological advancements and drug innovation are observed to take place on a higher scale, owing to rising investments from various market vendors in the industry, as well as, supportive regulations launched by the governments across the globe.

