Global Asphalt Additives Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The latest trending report Global Asphalt Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Asphalt additives are substances added to asphalt to modify characteristic properties of asphalt binder. Primary reason for adding additives to asphalt is to increase the functional temperature range of asphalt. Viscosity of asphalt decreases at high temperature and increases drastically at low temperature. This hinders the usage of asphalt in roads, pavements, airfields, and parking lots made of asphalt. Usage of additives helps overcome this shortcoming. Additives are also used to enhance the binding property of asphalt by strengthening the asphalt aggregate bond. Furthermore, additives improve the film thickness of asphalt, thus preventing cracking, raveling, and deformation. This, in turn, reduces maintenance cost of asphalt-constructed structures. There are different types of asphalt additives. However, varieties that are primarily used include asphalt rubber, polymers, and chemical modifiers. Fibers and fillers are also used as additives in asphalt.

Global Asphalt Additives market size will increase to 5420 Million US$ by 2025, from 4010 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Asphalt Additives.

Browse the complete report and table of contents @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/791-asphalt-additives-industry-market-report

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik

Kraton

DuPont

Arkema

Dow Chemical

Akzo Nobel

Huntsman

Berkshire Engineering Supplies

ArrMaz

Kao Corporation

Engineered Additives

BASF

Sonneborn

Honeywell

Ingevity

LUCOBIT

Sinopec

LCY CHEMICAL CORP

Jiangsu Jinyang

Zibo bridge lung

Asphalt Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Asphalt Modifier

Antistripping agent

Asphalt emulsifier

Surfactant additives

Foam stabilizer

Others

Asphalt Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Road construction & paving

Roofing

Others (Including airfields, parking lots, drinking water enclosures, waste disposal sites, and bridge decks)

Asphalt Additives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Download Free Sample Report of Global Asphalt Additives Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-791

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Asphalt Additives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Asphalt Additives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Purchase the complete Global Asphalt Additives Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-791

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Feed Additives Market 2019 Forecast Analysis Report to 2025

Global Non-Slip Additives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/