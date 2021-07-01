The global bone cement market by type was led by polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment. In 2017, the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment held a largest market share of 47.1% of the bone cement market, by type. The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to extensive use of PMMA in various orthopedic procedures such as arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, and verteboplasty

The global bone cement market accounted to US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,414.1 Mn by 2025.

Get Sample Report At: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000838/

The global bone cement market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.

Leading Bone cement Market Players:

DePuy Synthes

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

DJO Global

Arthrex, Inc.

Tecres

Heraeus Holding,

Teknimed

Osteopoeriss LLC.

BONE CEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement

Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)

Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)

Others

By Application

Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

South America (SAM)

Brazil

Buy Report At:- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000838/

About Us:-

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact us:-

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.theinsightpartners.com