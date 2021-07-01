Global Bone Cement Market Accounted to US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 And is Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 5.4% During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2025
The global bone cement market by type was led by polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment. In 2017, the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment held a largest market share of 47.1% of the bone cement market, by type. The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) cement segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025 owing to extensive use of PMMA in various orthopedic procedures such as arthroplasty, kyphoplasty, and verteboplasty
The global bone cement market accounted to US$ 927.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,414.1 Mn by 2025.
The global bone cement market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, growing demand for arthroplasty procedures, and rapid growth in the geriatric population are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market. The incidences of osteoporosis has been increased significantly in the young as well as the aged population. For instance, according to a survey conducted by International Osteoporosis Foundation, around 15-30% male and 30-50% females are at a risk of suffering from osteoporotic fracture during their lifetime. This is expected to drive the growth bone cement worldwide.
Leading Bone cement Market Players:
- DePuy Synthes
- Zimmer Biomet
- Stryker
- Smith & Nephew
- DJO Global
- Arthrex, Inc.
- Tecres
- Heraeus Holding,
- Teknimed
- Osteopoeriss LLC.
BONE CEMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Type
- Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Cement
- Calcium Phosphate Cement (CPC)
- Glass Polyalkenoate Cement (GPC)
- Others
By Application
- Arthroplasty
- Kyphoplasty
- Vertebroplasty
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers
- Clinics
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
