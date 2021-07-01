Global Chronic Total Occlusion Market Accounted to US$ 280.7 Mn in 2017| Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 8.1% During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2025

The global chronic total occlusion market by equipment was led by the guidewires segment. In 2017, the ablation devices segment held a largest market share of 41.9% of the chronic total occlusion market, by equipment. The segment is also expected to dominate the market during the year 2025, since they offer ease in various medical procedures.

The global chronic total occlusion market accounted to US$ 280.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 516.1 Mn by 2025.

The market for chronic total occlusion is expected to grow as increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising prevalence of artery diseases, technological advancements, and rising geriatric population are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global chronic total occlusion market in the coming years.

Leading Chronic total occlusion Market Players:

ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.

SoundBite Medical Solutions

Integer Holdings Corporation

Baylis Medical Company, Inc.

SPECTRANETICS

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Cordis

Abbott

CHRONIC TOTAL OCCLUSION – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Equipment

Micro Catheters

Guide Wires

Crossing Devices

Re-Entry Devices

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil



