Global Chronic Total Occlusion Market Accounted to US$ 280.7 Mn in 2017| Expected to Grow At a CAGR of 8.1% During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2025
The global chronic total occlusion market by equipment was led by the guidewires segment. In 2017, the ablation devices segment held a largest market share of 41.9% of the chronic total occlusion market, by equipment. The segment is also expected to dominate the market during the year 2025, since they offer ease in various medical procedures.
The global chronic total occlusion market accounted to US$ 280.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 516.1 Mn by 2025.
The market for chronic total occlusion is expected to grow as increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, rising prevalence of artery diseases, technological advancements, and rising geriatric population are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing medical tourism in emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global chronic total occlusion market in the coming years.
Leading Chronic total occlusion Market Players:
- ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.
- SoundBite Medical Solutions
- Integer Holdings Corporation
- Baylis Medical Company, Inc.
- SPECTRANETICS
- C. R. Bard, Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Medtronic
- Terumo Corporation
- Cordis
- Abbott
CHRONIC TOTAL OCCLUSION – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Equipment
- Micro Catheters
- Guide Wires
- Crossing Devices
- Re-Entry Devices
By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
