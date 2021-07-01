Global Luminaires Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The latest trending report Global Luminaires Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

A lamp is a light that works by using electricity or by burning oil or gas.

China’s lighting market is very large, the current 2011 and 2016 annual output were 2108 and 3612 million Units. It is expected that in 2016-2021, the scale of China’s lighting market will grow from 4013.75 million to 5933 million Units.

NVC lighting, Philips and Opple occupy the highest market share of output (nearly 5%), is the leader of the Chinese lighting market. FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK and Topstar are important lighting supplier.

The proportion of traditional lighting in the Chinese market continued to decline, its revenue in 2011 and 2014 were 68.98%, 55.13 %. LED lamps will gradually replace the traditional lamps. In addition, home lighting is the main application of the current lighting industry, sales in 2015 accounted for 70.34%.

In 2017, the global Luminaires market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Luminaires market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The key manufacturers in the Luminaires include

NVC

Philips

Opple

FSL

Leedarson Luminaire

PAK

Topstar

Osram

Liaoyuan Lighting

TCP

Panasonnic

Huayi Lighting

Toshiba

TCL

Forest Lighting

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Feilo Acoustics

Hongyar Electrical

Midea

Yankon

NPU

Handson

GE Lighting

GY LED

Thorn

Market Size Split by Type

Traditional

LED

Market Size Split by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

………….

The study objectives of this report are: To study and analyze the global Luminaires market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Luminaires market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Luminaires manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luminaires with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Luminaires submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

