Global Oligonucleotide Pool Market: Development History Growing Technological Advancements And Business Analysis Develop By 2022

The major factors responsible for the growth of global Oligonucleotide pool market are big pharmaceutical companies investing in oligonucleotide therapeutics for drug development, increased involvement of CMOs in manufacturing therapeutic oligonucleotides and wide application areas offered by the oligonucleotides, among others.

The growth barriers are complexity in the technology of manufacturing oligonucleotides and inaccuracy issues for the specific oligonucleotides among others.

The Global Oligonucleotide pool market was valued at $ 1,292.8 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $2,324 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into DNA pool and RNA pool. On the basis of applications the market is segmented into research, diagnostics and therapeutics, and others. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into commercial research, pure academic research, and others and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global Oligonucleotide pool market, registering 42.2 % in 2016.

The scope of Global Oligonucleotide pool market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players

The leading players of the Global Oligonucleotide pool market are Agilent Technologies, Creative Biogene, CustomArray, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., MYcroarray, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Twist Bioscience and others.

• To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

• To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for Global Oligonucleotide pool market

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To provide economic factors that influence the Global Oligonucleotide pool market

Key Findings

• On the basis of types, DNA oligonucleotides accounted for the largest market share of 66.9% in 2016.

• On the basis of applications. research accounted for the largest market share of 53.5% in 2016.

• US accounted for the largest market share of 77.6% in 2016, with a market value of USD 423.5 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

