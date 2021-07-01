Global Solvent Naphtha Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The latest trending report Global Solvent Naphtha Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Solvent naphtha, which are composed of a mixture of hydrocarbons, are used in a variety of application areas and are incorporated in great number of formulated chemical products, including: architectural paints and protective coatings; printing inks and printing press cleaners; other cleaing compounds; pesticides; degreasing formulations; and household products. Solvent naphtha is a general term as each refinery produces its own naphtha with unique initial and final boiling points and other physical and composition characteristics.

The top players cover Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, Chevron Phillips and SK etc., which are playing important roles in global Solvent Naphtha market. The Top 3 players in global market was 30.53% in 2017, while the share of top 5 players was 38.24%.The market is fragmented, also each company owns a broad product portfolio.

Global Solvent Naphtha market size will increase to 10900 Million US$ by 2025, from 7200 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solvent Naphtha.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shell

ExxonMobil

Total

Chevron Phillips

SK

Calumet

Idemitsu

BP

Dow

Citgo

Reliance

KAPCO

Mitsubishi

CEPSA

Ganga Rasayanie

JX Nippon Oil & Energy

Neste

CPC Corporation

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils

Sinopec

CNPC

Jiangsu Hualun

Changshu Alliance Chemical

Suzhou Jiutai Group

Solvent Naphtha Breakdown Data by Type

Paraffin Solvent

CycloParaffin Solvent

C9 Solvent

C10 Solvent

Other

Solvent Naphtha Breakdown Data by Application

Paints & Coatings

Agro Chemicals

Rubber & Resin

Printing Inks

Industrial Cleaning

Other

Solvent Naphtha Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solvent Naphtha capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Solvent Naphtha manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

