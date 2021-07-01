Governance Risk Management and Compliance Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Top Key Players: IBM, Dell, SAP, Oracle, Software AG, LogicManager, Riskonnect, ACL GRC, SAI Global, MetricStream, SAS Institue, Enablon

Global Governance Risk Management and Compliance Market Growth Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) is defined as an integrated, holistic approach to organisation-wide governance, risk and compliance ensuring that an organisation acts ethically correct and in accordance with its risk appetite, internal policies and external regulations through the alignment of strategy, processes, technology and people, thereby improving efficiency and effectiveness.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: IBM, Dell (RSA Security), SAP, Oracle, Software AG, LogicManager, Riskonnect, ACL GRC, SAI Global, MetricStream, SAS Institue, Enablon (Wolters Kluwer), Sword Active Risk, Check Point Software, MEGA International, Resolver, Lockpath, ProcessGene, Aravo, ReadiNow, LogicGate, Reciprocity ZenGRC

This study considers the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) by Players

4 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Product Offered

11.1.3 IBM Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 IBM News

11.2 Dell (RSA Security)

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Product Offered

11.2.3 Dell (RSA Security) Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Dell (RSA Security) News

11.3 SAP

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Product Offered

11.3.3 SAP Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (GRC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SAP News

11.4 Oracle

