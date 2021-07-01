Growing Deployment of Cloud based LMS over On-Premise LMS has Accelerated Learning Management System (LMS) Market Growth at a CAGR of 15.52% during 2017-2025

According to a new market research study titled ‘Learning Management System (LMS) Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Deployment Model, Delivery Model, and End-users, the global Learning Management System (LMS) market was valued at US$ 5.05 Bn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 18.44 Bn by 2025. The report highlights the trends that are prevalent in the global market and the factors that act as a barrier to the growth of the Learning Management System (LMS) market. Get PDF SAMPLE COPY at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003833 By the end of 2016, the cloud computing industry had achieved significant adoption across all the major industries worldwide. Owing to this trend the companies are anticipated to produce high-quality service which also includes a learning management system. The IT expenditure since part 2-3 years has significantly shifted from traditional IT offerings to cloud services. Moreover, this spending is estimated to go beyond US$ 1 Tn within the next five years, making cloud computing as one of the most disruptive forces of IT spending. This trend has also impacted the LMS service providers and transformed the cloud LMS providers as the most exciting group in the Learning Management System (LMS) industry. The rising shift of industries towards cloud adoption is expected to drive the cloud Learning Management System (LMS) substantially during the forecasted period. Learning Management System (LMS) market is driven by factors such as adoption in higher education, government initiatives for e-learning, and rising focus of enterprises on training & development. However, data security and privacy issue, and inadequate cloud infrastructure in certain regions of developing and underdeveloped countries is expected to obstruct the global market growth. The global market for Learning Management System (LMS) has been segmented on the basis of the deployment model of LMSs, which includes cloud and on-premise. Also, on the basis of the delivery model, the market is categorized into distance learning, instructor-led training, and others. The instructor-led training market segment is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period owing to increasing learning & training investments of the enterprises worldwide. Furthermore, the market has been analyzed on the basis of end-user including, K-12, higher education, and corporate. The geographical segment is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00003833 In 2016, China led the Learning Management System (LMS) market in APAC and is likely to register a CAGR of 22.84% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. The country’s favorable government initiatives and rising population are expected to propel the market growth. The report profiles major players such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Docebo, IBM Corporation, Net dimensions Ltd., SAP SE, Blackboard Inc., SABA Software, Inc., Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc., Pearson Plc, and D2L Corporation. The report segments the global LMS market as follows: Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market – By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premise Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market – By Delivery Model

Distance Learning

Instructor-Led Training

Others Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market – By End-Users

K-12

Higher Education

Corporate Global Learning Management System (LMS) Market – By Geography North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

U.K Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Australia Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa South America (SAM)

Brazil

