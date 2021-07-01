Growth in the Asian economy to raise Applicant Tracking System Market by 2025 with a CAGR of 9.2% | ApplicantStack, Oracle Corporation, iCIMS, Inc., Workable Software Ltd., Hyrell, Bullhorn, Inc., ClearCompany, Greenhouse Software, Inc., Jobvite Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., SAP SE

The “Applicant tracking system (ATS) Market to 2025 by Deployment Model (Cloud and On-Premise); Component (Solution and Services); End-user (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, and Government) -Global Analysis and Forecast” The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Applicant tracking system (ATS) market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Applicant tracking system (ATS) players in the market and their key developments. Get PDF SAMPLE COPY at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000784 Applicant tracking system (ATS) Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Deployment Model, component, and end-user, Applicant tracking system (ATS) market is expected to grow US$ 1345.7 Mn by 2025 from US$ 675.3 Mn in 2017. The global applicant tracking system (ATS) market is experiencing exponential growth with regards to the innovations, investments, and deployment for the future in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. The market for applicant tracking system (ATS) consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most advanced product to the customers. These well-established players in the applicant tracking system (ATS) market along with a plethora of new entrants in the market comprise of myriad tools, and techniques for applicant tracking system (ATS) and present different solutions for the customers to solve the complex situations and put in-line the business operations strategies. The APAC region has been attracting a large count of businesses for expansion of their existing operations. Also, due to the rising economic importance of the region, the demand for an applicant tracking system is being impacted directly. There are various challenges and opportunities for the applicant tracking system market that exist specific to this region, which also includes the incongruent behavior of the region and numerous legislations that create compliance hindrance. However, the rapidly increasing population of young and highly skilled professionals is anticipated to generate significant demand for screening services in the region. Some of the remarkable partnership and collaboration in this industry. For instance, Greenhouse Software announced its partnership with IBM Watson for the integration of IBM Watson for providing innovative solution suite that enables the customers to measure its teams by providing an excellent candidate experience, and also iCIMS announced its partnership with Ultimate Software Group, Inc., for offering unified platform-to-platform integration among iCIMS’ talent acquisition software and Ultimate’s suite of HR, talent management and payroll products. Any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00000784 The top companies operating in the field of applicant tracking system include, ApplicantStack, Oracle Corporation, iCIMS, Inc., Workable Software Ltd., Hyrell, Bullhorn, Inc., ClearCompany, Greenhouse Software, Inc., Jobvite Inc., Automatic Data Processing, Inc., SAP SE, 4Talent, Grupo Navent S.R.L, GUPY Tecnologia em Recrutamento LTDA, Kenoby and Pemasys among others operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings which is helping the market for applicant tracking system to expand over the years in terms of revenue and subscription. The report segments the global applicant tracking system (ATS) market as follows:

Global Applicant Tracking System Market – By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises Global Applicant Tracking System Market – By Component

Solution

Service Global Applicant Tracking System Market – By End-user

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global Applicant tracking system (ATS) Market – By Geography North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico Europe

France

Germany

UK

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA South America (SAM)

Brazil

Rest of SAM We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients.

Place Direct Purchase Order for Complete Report at https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000784 Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876 About Premium Market Insights: Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.