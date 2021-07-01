Hair Transplant Market Comparative landscape, Recent developments, Vendor Landscape and Forecast to 2027 with Leading Companies – Cole Instruments Inc., , CAPILLUS, , LaserCap Company, Apira Science, Harris FUE Instruments

Hair transplant procedures have been opted by men on a large scale in the past few years. Since men are more prone to baldness, they hold maximum share as the users of hair transplant procedures. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, the percentage of men undergoing hair transplant surgery increased from 84.7% in 2014 to 85.7% in 2016. Factors such as rising work pressure, stress, improper eating habits, heredity, and exposure to chemicals among others, cause hair fall and receding hair line. Growing media and celebrity influence, societal pressure, and growing urbanization are some of the factors encouraging individuals to opt for hair transplant procure in order to enhance their physical appearance.

The key players operating in the field of hair transplant market worldwide include Cole Instruments Inc., CAPILLUS, LaserCap Company, Apira Science, Harris FUE Instruments, HairMax Inc., THERADOME, FueInstrument, Shaanxi Xingmao Industry Co., Ltd, and Restoration Robotics, Inc. among others.

The global hair transplant market accounted to US$ 5,272.1 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 28,627.6 Mn by 2025.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, government initiatives, investments made by the major companies, conferences held for the awareness regarding hair transplant.

The global hair transplant market is a mature market in the developing countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. The advancements in hair transplant procedures such as follicular unit extraction (FUE) and follicular unit strip surgery (FUSS) in the recent years are expected to bolster the market growth. Among the type of procedures, the demand for the hair transplant is significantly high for FUE, followed by FUSS. In FUE technique each hair graft is removed one by one from the donor site using a punch tool. The procedure is performed to restore the smaller area (number of grafts) compared to the FUSS method. Furthermore, declining cost of procedures can be another factor which likely to drive the growth of the hair transplant market during the forecast period.

Hair transplants in men are associated with male-pattern hair loss. However, in the demand for hair transplant procedures in women has increased over the past few years. Hair loss in women expresses in different patterns, generally is more diffuse as compared to men hair loss pattern and it can occur at any age. The increasing number of women with diffuse hair loss and hair thinning also is expected to propel the growth of the global hair transplant market. According to the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, in the US nearly. 21 million women suffer from hair loss which is nearly 40% of all the hair transplant patients.

The report segments the global hair transplant market as follows:

Global Hair Transplant Market – By Procedure

Surgical Procedure

Follicular Unit Strip Surgery (FUSS)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Others

Non-Surgical Procedure

Global Hair Transplant Market – By Application

Scalp

Facial

Eyebrow

Bread

Eyelash

Chest

Others

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals were observed as the most adopted strategy in global hair transplant industry. Few of the recent product launches and approvals made by the players are listed below;

2018: In March, 2018, HairMax received ANVISA approval for laser devices. Also, Restoration Robotics Received US FDA 510(k) clearance for implantation function.

2016: In February, 2016, Hair restoration leader, capillus launches newest FDA-cleared solution for hair loss: capillus202 mobile laser therapy cap.

