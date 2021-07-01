Heat Exchangers Market Growing Rapidly by 2027 – Leading Players Aggreko, Alfa Laval, API Heat Transfer, Cummins, Danfoss, Doosan and GEA Group AG

The demand for heat exchangers is increasingly gaining traction with increasing applications in the heating and cooling equipment for commercial and residential purposes. Besides, the shifting focus towards effective utilization of waste heat from industrial processes provides a positive outlook for the heat exchanger industry during the forecast period.

The heat exchangers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prices of energy coupled with increasing industrial activities across the developing markets. Furthermore, strict environment regulation may hamper the growth of the heat exchangers market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about energy efficiency in buildings may inhibit the growth of the heat exchangers market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing demand for nuclear power generation is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1.Aggreko plc

2.Alfa Laval

3.API Heat Transfer

4.Cummins Inc.

5.Danfoss

6.Doosan Corporation

7.GEA Group AG

8.IHI Corporation

9.Kelvion Holding GmbH

10.Xylem

The global heat exchangers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as shell & tube, plate & frame, air cooled and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as oil & gas, power generation, HVAC & refrigeration, chemical, food & beverage and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global heat exchangers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The heat exchangers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting heat exchangers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the heat exchangers market in these regions.

Key Benefits:

This report provides a detailed study of market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the market is provided.

