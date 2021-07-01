Hybrid Cloud Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2025 and Key Players – Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, VMware, Rackspace , Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A hybrid cloud is an integrated cloud service, which utilizes both, private and public clouds to perform distinctive functions within the same organization. The importance of hybrid cloud has increased on account of the versatility and dynamic nature of work. It offers numerous benefits such as cost efficiency and scalability, flexibility, and security. Owing to these benefits, organizations are shifting toward hybrid cloud to achieve security of data, application, and large storage spaces to reduce their capital expenditure by deploying a combination of the private and public cloud model. The global hybrid cloud market size was valued at $36,138 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $171,926 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Hybrid cloud combines private clouds or on-premises infrastructure with public clouds that enable organizations to reap the advantages of both the services. In a hybrid cloud, applications and data can move between private and public clouds for greater flexibility and more deployment options. A hybrid cloud configuration offers numerous benefits such as flexibility, security, cost efficiency, scalability, and others. To achieve large spaces along with security of applications and data, enterprises are deploying a combination of public and private cloud. The adoption of hybrid cloud has increased among organizations as it provides flexibility of switching between clouds and gain competitive advantage over other organizations.

Major Key Players of the Hybrid Cloud Market are:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, VMware, Rackspace , Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Google LLC, Verizon Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others.

As hybrid cloud provides multiple features of both, private and public cloud, it reduces the cost of deployment, which is a major factor fueling the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements associated with increased flexibility and efficiency to meet disparate needs, surge in need for more computational power, and rise in awareness about the benefits of hybrid cloud boost the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy is a major factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid increase in the adoption rate of hybrid cloud among small and medium-sized organizations and the rise in demand from firms to increase their IT service management capabilities without adding servers provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Major Types of Hybrid Cloud covered are:

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS))

Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises)

Major Applications of Hybrid Cloud covered are:

IT & Telecom, Healthcare

BFSI, Retail

Governmen

Media & Entertainmen

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Hybrid Cloud consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Hybrid Cloud market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Hybrid Cloud manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Hybrid Cloud with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hybrid Cloud Market Size

2.2 Hybrid Cloud Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hybrid Cloud Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Hybrid Cloud Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hybrid Cloud Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hybrid Cloud Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Hybrid Cloud Sales by Product

4.2 Global Hybrid Cloud Revenue by Product

4.3 Hybrid Cloud Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Hybrid Cloud Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Hybrid Cloud industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

