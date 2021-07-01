Intelligent Network Market 2019 Future Outlook By 2027: : Altran Cisco Systems, , Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. , Ltd. , Juniper Networks, , Netcracker, Netrolix LLC, S and vine Incorporated, Tech Mahindra Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The intelligent network allows operators to create and manage value-added services in telecom networks. Virtualization of network, deep learning, analytics, and similar innovative technologies have led to the adoption of intelligent networking solutions across the globe. In the coming few years, the growth potential of intelligent network market is anticipated to be witnessed across all major developing nations with large-scale adoption of solutions among highly regulated verticals.

The intelligent network market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of the increasing complexity of networks with the emergence of 5G, cloud, IoT, and other technologies. Moreover, the growth in data volume is further expected to boost market growth. Shortage of skills and lack of expertise in AI-based networking may, however, restrict the growth of intelligent network market. Nonetheless, the emerging economies are expected to offer ample growth opportunities for the players operating in the intelligent network market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Some of The Leading Players of Intelligent Network Market Bharti Airtel Limited : Altran

Cisco Systems, , Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. , Ltd. , Juniper Networks, , Netcracker, Netrolix LLC, S and vine Incorporated, Tech Mahindra Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Intelligent Network Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of intelligent network market with detailed market segmentation by application, enterprise size, end-user and geography. The global intelligent network market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading intelligent network market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global intelligent network market is segmented on the basis of application, enterprise size, and end-user. Based on application, the market is segmented into information cognition, resource management, traffic prediction and classification, performance prediction, and configuration extrapolation. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified into cloud service providers, telecom service providers, managed network service providers, and others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Intelligent Network Market Landscape

4 Intelligent Network Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Intelligent Network Market Analysis- Global

6 Intelligent Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Intelligent Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Intelligent Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Intelligent Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Intelligent Network Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

