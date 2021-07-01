Iot In Logistics Market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 35.5% by 2022 – Cisco Systems, IBM, Intel Corporation, FedEx, XPO Logistics

Worldwide IoT in Logistics Market-Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network which connects objects via embedded electronics, sensors, and network connectivity. The IoT in logistics market is a multibillion market. It is helping the companies to take critical business decisions, optimize the production, reduce the production cost and minimize the raw material cost. The real time monitoring of the logistics operations and improved supply chain are few of the factors which are driving the market. Still, the lack of skilled labour, high cost, and vigilant government rules and regulations are impacting the growth of the market.

Currently, the industry verticals such as aerospace & defense, retail, food & beverages, healthcare and the automotive have started adopting IoT solutions for their logistics operations. In order to track the floor activities and transport activities, the companies are utilizing the connectivity technologies. Some of the technologies which are being used are cellular network technologies (2G, 3G, 4G), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GPRS, NFC and RFID. The companies are also utilizing the IoT technology for fleet management and tracking and monitoring applications.

Worldwide IoT in Logistics Market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period 2016-2022. At present, North America is leading the market, and Asia Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions. Some of the key players covered in the report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel, SAP, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics and Cisco Systems, NC. The research report provides a comprehensive review of technologies, services, solutions and end-users. The report will also cover the market in terms of trends, regions and vendor assessment.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide IoT in Logistics” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Outlook 12

2 Report Outline 14

3 Market Snapshot 16

4 Market Outlook 18

5 Market Characteristics 20

6 Technologies: Market Size and Analysis 24

7 Services: Market Size and Analysis 40

8 Solutions: Market Size and Analysis 45

9 End-Users: Market Size and Analysis 51

10 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 64

11 Vendor Profiles 86

11.1 Cisco Systems, Inc. 86

11.1.1 Overview 86

11.1.2 Business Units 87

11.1.3 Geographic Revenue 87

11.1.4 Business Focus 88

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis 88

11.1.6 Business Strategy 89

11.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) 90

11.2.1 Overview 90

11.2.2 Business Units 91

11.2.3 Geographic Revenue 91

11.2.4 Business Focus 92

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis 93

11.2.6 Business Strategy 93

11.3 Intel Corporation 95

11.3.1 Overview 95

11.3.2 Business Units 96

11.3.3 Geographic Revenue 96

11.3.4 Business Focus 97

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis 98

11.3.6 Business Strategy 98

11.4 FedEx Corporation 100

11.4.1 Overview 100

11.4.2 Business Units 101

11.4.3 Geographic Revenue 101

11.4.4 Business Focus 102

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis 102

11.4.6 Business Strategy 103

11.5 XPO Logistics Inc. 104

11.5.1 Overview 104

11.5.2 Business Units 105

11.5.3 Geographic Revenue 105

11.5.4 Business Focus: 106

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis 106

11.5.6 Business Strategy 106

