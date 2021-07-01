Machine Automation Controller Market Expected to Witness a Considerable Growth with an Estimated CAGR of close to 4.3% from 2019 to 2026 | Emerson, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Advantech, Delta Electronics, ABB,

Global Machine Automation Controller Market is valued approximately USD 32.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The machine automation controller is widely used for many applications like temperature control along with machine control. DCS is integrated as a control architecture containing a supervisory level of control, overseeing multiple integrated subsystems that are responsible for controlling the details of a localized process. The unique ability of DCS to manage highly complex automation processes makes it ideal for companies with extremely large production setup. The machine automation controller provides high processing speed, safety, maintainability, and reliability that are required for industrial automation. They also assist to monitor the complete manufacturing process as well as reducing the wastages. These machine automation controllers are significantly used in various industries including food and beverages, automotive, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and many others. The increasing adoption of smart and automated technologies in power distribution is flourishing the new market growth of machine automation controllers.

The regional analysis of global Machine Automation Controller market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of smart and automated technologies. Factors such arising disposable income, rising demand for fast and reliable automated technologies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Machine Automation Controller market across Asia-Pacific region.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

ABB

Emerson

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Yokogawa

Advantech

Delta Electronics

HoneyWell

Mistubishi Electric

Omron

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Controller Type:

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Industrial PC

By Form Factor:

IP65

IP20

Others

By Industry:

Industry

Discrete Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Machine Automation Controller Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Key Trends

1.3.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.1.Machine Automation Controller Market, by Control Type,2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.2.Machine Automation Controller Market, by Form Factor,2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3.3.Machine Automation Controller Market, by Region, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Machine Automation Controller Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Industry Evolution

2.2.2.Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Machine Automation Controller Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Continue…

