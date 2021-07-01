Meat Substitutes Market 2019 to Access Global Industry Players like Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.,Archer Daniels Midland Company,Beyond Meat,Cauldron Foods,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

The Meat Substitutes Market report provides a comprehensive analysis with qualitative and quantitative insights of the market by various segment types at global, regional and country level. The report identifies and analyze the growing trends along with major driving factor such as increasing digitization rate, high demands from end-users’ industries, challenges and opportunities within the Meat Substitutes market. The report will also consist of exhaustive profiling in terms of their business overview, key financial facts, products and services, SWOT analysis and recent development of key players operating in the market. The report focuses on major five geographical regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America, which are further sub-segmented into 17 major countries.

Meat substitutes are meatless food that have taste, appearance, and texture of food made from meat, poultry, and fish. The main source used in the production of meat substitutes is a plant protein such as glutens and globulins. Meat substitutes are high in protein and calcium; thus, the intake of these substitutes is largely observed among sportspersons and young generation. Ongoing trends such as vegan and consuming plant protein have shown extraordinary results in a reduction of cholesterol, preventing menopausal complications and various other diseases. Recently, a large percentage of the population is preferring vegetarian food that has impelled the demand for meat substitutes.

Leading Meat Substitutes Market Players: Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.,Archer Daniels Midland Company,Beyond Meat,Cauldron Foods,E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company,Garden Protein International Inc,MGP Ingredients, Inc.,Morningstar Farms,Quorn Foods,VBites Foods Limited

The global meat substitutes market is segmented on the basis of type, source, and category. On the basis of type, the meat substitutes market is segmented into tofu & tofu ingredients, tempeh, textured vegetable protein (TVP), seitan, quorn, and others. By source, the meat substitutes market is bifurcated soy, wheat, mycoprotein, and others. By category, the meat substitutes market is divided into frozen, refrigerated, and shelf-stable.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Meat Substitutes Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Meat Substitutes Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global meat substitutes market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The meat substitutes market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

